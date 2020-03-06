SEATTLE, Wash. - The University of Washington says the current quarter will be completed online after a staff member tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, March 9, UW says all classes and finals will not be held at all campuses in person as a precautionary health measure. Winter quarter ends on March 20.
Campuses will remain open for those who rely on university services, while Husky athletics events will proceed as scheduled.
UW plans to resume normal class operations when spring quarter starts on March 30, pending guidance from public health officials.
UW learned a staff member who works in Roosevelt Commons East received a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, and that employee is in self-isolation at home.
The staff member was last in the building on February 24, 27 and 28 and are believed to have limited contact with anyone outside their floor. That building has been closed indefinitely for appropriate cleaning.
The presumptive positive test came from UW Medicine, and confirmation will be subsequently done by the state lab.
