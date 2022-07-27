VA Secretary addresses issues with the electronic filing system at the Spokane VA in one on one interview with KHQ

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO- VA’s across the Inland Northwest continue to make headlines for the problematic rollout of the new electronic scheduling system.
We know a report has been filed that over 150 veterans have been harmed by the electronic health record system. Both Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator Patty Murray have stood unified that the system is not working for vets in Eastern Washington.
For vets on the ground, the red tape and the bureaucracy mean nothing.
“I was in the United States Marine Corps for five years,” Lew Allerbt USMC, VFD service officer said, “I was stationed in Japan, I was stationed in San Francisco, I was in charge of casualty assistance for the eight western states, then served a tour in Vietnam.”
Allerbt, has seen the world and he’s an American hero, but he won’t tell you he’s a hero, he’s now retired and called north Idaho home--- his service has left him with scars.
“I’m 100% disabled like many veterans out of Vietnam,” Allerbt said, “I had a lot of bad experiences that haunt me.”
But now he’s trying to get the healthcare he’s earned as a member of our armed forces if he says it’s been a struggle.
“The care that we receive on the caregivers at the VA is excellent,” Allerbt said, “[but] the administrative part is an absolute nightmare.”
In a one-on-one with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, McDonough told Bradley Warren he’s aware of the problem.
“Obviously the feedback from our veterans is the lifeblood of a well-functioning organization, so clear channels on that is really important, we’re looking at all of those issues, so I don’t wanna get into hypotheticals, but we’re constantly looking at those issues, first among them as patient safety, then veteran outcomes, and clinical experience,” McDonough said, “ all of those are important to us, we will keep getting data on that and will make decisions as we proceed.”
We shared with Allerbt what the secretary said, and Allerbt says it's not enough.
“I think the VA needs to sit back and take a veteran's point of view they need to see what the veteran has to go through --- sometimes the veteran is forgotten,” Allerbt said.
Allerbt explained that many older vets don’t understand the technological element of this and say what it comes down to has been able to book appointments and see a provider when it’s needed.
Allerbt is adamant he’s not a hero, but if not for the country and he would like access to healthcare he’s entitled to.
“They are trying to solve a problem,” Allerbt said, “but I don’t think they understand the problem.”
Well, it’s still unclear how the electronic filing system will move forward as the rollout has been stopped nationwide the secretary did say there are no plans to close down the Spokane VA, he's heard from both sides of the aisle, and says that he’s aware that both lawmakers will not tolerate a reduction in services.
