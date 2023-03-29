SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A fire in a vacant house near the Spokane and Spokane Valley border is under investigation for potential arson.
Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a fire on 4th Ave. and Chronicle Rd. just south of the freeway was reported to emergency services. Due to its location, 24 firefighters from both Spokane Valley Fire Department and City of Spokane Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
According to the SVFD Fire Chief, the fire had already burned through the roof and second floor by the time crews arrived. Luckily, the house was confirmed to be vacant, so no one was displaced as a result of the fire.
With so much damage to the empty structure, firefighters primarily focused on protecting nearby structures threatened by the blaze and on preventing any spread.
Witnesses nearby allegedly saw someone running from the scene when the fire began, and the incident is being investigated for potential arson. However, the official cause of the fire is still being determined.