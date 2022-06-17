SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to a call late Friday afternoon at the vacant Splash Down property off Mission Ave.

SVFD says a call came in from someone driving by the property along I-90 after they saw smoke. Crews arrived just after 4:20 p.m., where a fire was confirmed in a structure near the bottom of the property. The building was one used to store pool chemicals, raising concerns of possible flammable hazards, as well as the guest showers.



Fortunately, the swift response meant crews were able to put the flames out within 15 minutes. The fire was contained just to the lower building.

Information on the cause of the fire has not been released, however SVFD says an investigator will be looking into the scene to determine the cause soon.