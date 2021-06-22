UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 8 A.M.
Due to a provider emergency, the clinics have been postponed to June 29.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MALDEN, Wash. - It's been almost a year since Malden burned to the ground. Recovery efforts are still underway and on Tuesday, a mobile vaccination clinic and a health check-in clinic, will be taking place.
The clinics will take place at Malden's town hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People 12 and older are eligible for the vaccination, with a parent or guardian present. Walk-ins are welcome.
You're being asked to pre-register for a vaccine. You can do that by clicking here or calling 1(888)-RANGEWA.
The event is being set up by the Pine Creek Community Restoration Recovery Effort which was set up following the Babb Road Fire last year.