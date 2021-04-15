SPOKANE, Wash. - Today the vaccine eligibility expands in Washington State to include everyone 16 and older.
When it comes to where you can the vaccine in Spokane, there are several places including the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site, retail pharmacies like Walgreens, and you can also get it through your healthcare provider.
You can make an appointment for a vaccine by either calling your healthcare provider, using the Washington State Department of Health's vaccine locator tool, or you can call the Spokane Regional Health District's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0217.
Right now the only vaccine approved for people ages 16 and 17 is the Prizer vaccine, so if you are booking an appointment and are under 18, you have to check that who you are booking with has the Pfizer vaccine. Starting today vaccine clinics are encouraged to list online which vaccine they have, otherwise, you can call the clinic you are trying to schedule at and double check.
In addition if you are under 18 you may need a parent or guardian's consent form to get the COVID-19 vaccine unless you are legally emancipated.