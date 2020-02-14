This morning we are seeing snow showers move across North Idaho into Montana so some of you could be waking up to some slick roadways. The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place for today. Please make sure you are driving for conditions! As we head through the day we will continue to see snow falling for the mountain locations. Meanwhile, in the Spokane area we are beginning the day with some cloudy skies, but things clear up as we head throughout the day. Ahead of that next system pushing in we will expect breezy conditions with some strong gusts so temperatures will at times feel colder than numbers reflect. To cap out the day we will expect to rise into the mid 40's with the overnight low pushing into the low 30's.
Overnight with our temperatures hovering around freezing we will look for snow to arrive with that next system on the move. It's possible we will see snow into the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is saying we could have about a half inch or less of total accumulation in Spokane. That system will continue to push to the east and mountain snow showers will continue during the day. In the early afternoon, we will look for a brief break with cloudy skies before our second wave pushes in. That wave looks like it will hit by mid afternoon. This will be all about timing and temperatures! Right now, models indicate we could see a mix before transitioning to snow, but then potentially shifting back to a mix as the system tapers off at night in Spokane.
Snow will likely continue for the mountains on Sunday. We could actually keep seeing snow through early next week. However, in our area generally we are looking drier.
