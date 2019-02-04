Valentine's Day is 10 days away, and according to the National Retail Federation, Americans plan to spend an average of $161.96 on their loved ones this year. That's up 13 percent from last year, and it tops the previous spending record set back in 2016.

Total spending for the holiday is expected to exceed $20 billion, an increase of 6-percent compared to last year. It also breaks a previous record.

Despite more spending, the number of Americans actually celebrating the holiday is down this year. According to the same report released by the National Retail Federation, only 51 percent of Americans are planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. That's down from 55 percent just last year.

The number of consumers that celebrate Valentine's Day has trended downward over the past 12 year, while spending has generally increased. Economic experts say the strong economy could be the result of record spending this year.