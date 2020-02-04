Weather Alert

...ACTIVE WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TO THE AREA... .A PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING SNOW TO ALL ELEVATIONS OF THE REGION BEGINNING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM 3 TO 4 INCHES ON THE WEST PLAINS AND DOWNTOWN, TO 6 INCHES IN SOUTHEAST SPOKANE COUNTY. * WHERE...DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE AND ESPECIALLY THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT SNOW WILL START LATE THIS AFTERNOON, WITH ACCUMULATIONS AROUND A HALF INCH FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE. SNOW INTENSITY WILL INCREASE AFTER MIDNIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL FALL WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&