Update: Valley Christian School and Horizon Middle School are no longer in a modified lockdown Tuesday morning.
An official tells KHQ the school originally entered the modified lockdown as a precaution after reports from deputies of a man's attempted car theft in the area. They say a suspect was found and is speaking with authorities.
Horizon Middle School is currently being housed in the old University High School while their building undergoes a two year remodel.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Valley Christian School and Horizon Middle School are on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area.
An official at Valley Christian confirmed with KHQ that they are in the modified lockdown, meaning exterior and classroom doors are locked but school operations are continuing.
