Our next system moves in overnight bringing a round of valley rain and mountain snow to the Pacific NW.  Snow levels will fall between 3000-4500 ft. with winter storm watches, warnings and advisories in place across the Cascades, NE Mountains of Oregon and Central Panhandle through Sunday. We will see a brief break between storms through the first half of Sunday, with our next system moving in overnight Sunday into Monday. 

After a chilly weekend in the 40's, temperatures will rebound into the 50's next week, with unsettled weather continuing through at least Wednesday. 

