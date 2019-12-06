A large area of low pressure will move in overnight tonight, bringing valley rain and mountain snow from Washington to Southern California. 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected above 3500 ft and 7-12" above 4000 ft from tonight in the Cascades and beginning tomorrow in the Idaho Panhandle. Sunday morning, light snow is expected to continue in the mountains and we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix in the valleys. As this system moves out, cooler and drier air will move in.
Valley Rain and Mountain Snow
