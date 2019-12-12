After a brief break, another round of valley rain and mountain snow are expected this afternoon. Be prepared for winter travel across mountain passes, with several more inches of snow expected. Daytime highs will be mild in the low to mid 40's, but drop back down into the low 30's for the weekend as cooler and drier air moves in.
Valley Rain & Heavy Mountain Snow Through Tonight
