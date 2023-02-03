The first in series of storms moves into the Pacific Northwest delivering scattered showers by Friday afternoon, continuing through this evening with the possibility of a rain/snow mix overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30's. Round one will bring light snow for the mountains above 3,000 to 3,500 feet Friday night and Saturday, with scattered chances for rain and or a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Overall, we're not expecting much out of this first storm.
Our next system moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday, this one packing a little bit more of a punch.
Spokane will likely see a rain/snow mix early Sunday, transitioning to rain as temperatures climb to near 40 degrees in the afternoon. But the mountains ill see moderate snowfall, that could make travel difficult across mountain passes.
Temperatures remain mild and conditions remain unsettled through much of next week.