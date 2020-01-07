Unsettled weather will continue on and off through Thursday, with gusty winds, mild temperatures and the potential of valley rain and mountain snow. Numerous warnings and advisories remain in place for both the Cascades, Idaho Panhandle and Montana. Avalanche danger is currently high for the back country in North Idaho and Montana, with Avalanche warnings through tomorrow morning. A stronger system moves in Friday, with early indications of significant snow to the valley floors for the end of the week and weekend. We will continue to fine tune that forecast through the next few days.
Valley Rain & Mountain Snow
