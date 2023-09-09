SPOKANE, Wash. - The Valley Transfer Station on Sullivan Road in Spokane County is closed following an early-morning fire on the tipping floor Saturday morning.
Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says the fire is out and crews are currently on-scene mopping up. An investigation will take place to determine how the fire started. As a result, the transfer station will remain closed for Saturday and possibly into Sunday.
Residents can use the North County Transfer Station on Elk-Chattaroy Road or the Waste-to-Energy Facility on Geiger Blvd for disposal needs until further notice.