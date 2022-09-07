COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low.
This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it.
“My staff tells me this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. This is the worst I’ve seen it in my 23 years here,” Greenwood said.
This season the parks and rec department only has six employees working while they should have 22.
“We’re spending more time and more time repairing damage rather than cutting grass and trying to make things nice for the public,” Greenwood said.
And they’re not hitting just certain parks - it’s everywhere. You can name any park in the city, and Greenwood said they’ve probably had to repair it.
“Breaking trees, breaking irrigation heads. Some of the heads out here in McEuen for example are a hundred bucks a piece. One night we had 30 broken,” Greenwood said.
Those repairs are all funded by taxpayer dollars if the police department doesn’t catch up with the suspect.
KHQ spoke to Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Jared Reneau this afternoon and he says we have seen a slight increase in vandalism. 211 reports were filed this year through the month of August. That’s up about eight percent from last year.
“It’s gone up a little bit over the years, so this year we’ve certainly seen it a little higher than it has been,” Reneau said.
But that doesn’t mean that the suspects are getting caught, nor does it mean the city is gaining restitution.
“Not enough. It’s not significant. Over time, I can tell you we probably have less than a thousand dollars in restitution,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood says he and his staff are disheartened to see the Lake City they love take a dip like this.
“They put their heart and soul into this stuff, so when they present it to you and the community, and then someone comes in a defaces it, they fix it, then someone ruins it again, they get a little discouraged,” Greenwood said.