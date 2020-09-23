SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify the person, or people, who caused more than $100,000 worth of damage to heavy equipment.
The damage happened inside a gated community under construction off of Argonne Road in Spokane Valley.
The Sheriff's Office said overnight on Tuesday, Sept. 22, someone went onto the property and damaged seven heavy equipment vehicles. The vandal cut several wires and ripped out parts from the vehicles.
Investigators said it doesn't appear anything was taken, it was just destruction of property.
If you know anything or saw anything, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
