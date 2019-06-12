Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery is expanding, but needs construction funds; how you can double your donation through Numerica

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're a parent, and find yourself stuck in a situation where you can't care for your child as well as you'd like, there's a place in Spokane you can turn to for help. The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery never closes their doors, whether it's the middle of the night, or Christmas morning, someone is inside waiting to help a child.
The nursery is expanding right now, to help more than triple the amount of families they serve. But, the nursery is about $2 million short on construction funds.
"We don't want to define crisis. If they're tired, stressed, overwhelmed, or don't have a support system, we want to be that," Amy Vega, executive director for Vanessa Behan, said.
Vega said the nursery is so busy, they have to turn away 1 out of 3 families. But, turning away families wasn't what the nursery was made to do. So, Vanessa Behan started construction on a 32,000 sq ft building, on Sprague and First, to fill the 6,000 requests for child care they get every year.
"Families are dealing with a lot. It's overwhelming to be a parent, and we just want to walk alongside them and help them be better," Vega said.
But, construction is proving to be costly. So, Vanessa Behan is asking for your help. Between now and June 30, if you'd like to donate towards Vanessa Behan's new building, Numerica Credit Union said they'll match your donation.
"Vanessa Behan is helping our most vulnerable, our children that are experiencing trauma, or have need, and so we want to help the future of our community," Kelli Hawkins, Public Relation Manager for Numerica, said.
June kicked off the Cash for Kids $100,000 challenge. You can stop by any Spokane Numerica branch, or donate online, and Numerica will double the donations up to $100,000.
"We're about $2 million dollars shy of funding this entire building, and my goal is to get into this building with no loan," Vega said.
Every dollar counts. Every dollar goes towards a kid having a safe place to eat, sleep, and feel safe.