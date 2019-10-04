Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery preparing new facility for winter opening

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery is preparing to open its new facility in December, but the organization says the work is far from over.
Nursery staff say Spokane County has the highest rates of reported child abuse and neglect in the state of Washington, and the nursery is getting about six thousand visits each year. The nursery saw more than 620 children in the month of August alone, which is a record. Executive director Amy Vega says the new building will allow them to do much more by solving space issues.
"We at the nursery are turning away one out of every three phone calls asking for help," Vega said. "The need... is really great, and this facility will allow us to eventually triple our impact, if not more."
Vega says the new Vanessa Behan building is about 32,000 square feet, and the current facility is only about a third of that size. The facility has a full kitchen, plenty of spaces for children to play and sleep, rooms for other community partners to come in and offer services to families and much more. Vega says the construction is almost done, but the nursery needs the community's help now more than ever.
"It's time to really dig in and continue to help us for the long haul," Vega said. "If we really are going to eliminate childhood abuse and neglect in Spokane, and we have one of the most unique programs to do that here at Vanessa Behan, we need everyone rallying around us so we can do the work we're inteded to do."
Vega says one way to help is by volunteering to help the organization. Vanessa Behan looking for volunteers interested in childcare, working in the reception areas, cooking and doing other kitchen jobs, and working with their Stay, Play and Learn program, to name a few. Reception volunteer Cathy Spokas says being part of the nursery staff is life-changing.
"Another part that I just love is seeing the kids grow and seeing clients," Spokas said. "Hearing their stories and being able to give them encouragment and kind words, and it feels good."
Volunteers like Spokas are a key part of making a difference in the lives of local families. The nursery can watch kids for up to 72 hours at a time, and their services are free. That's a game changer for many families who can't afford the cost of childcare.
Robyn Jacobson and her granddaughter Leilani are an example. Jacobson says her granddaughter's life is unstable right now, and Leilani comes to stay with her for about a week each month. Jacobson is a full time social worker with the state of Washington, and says Vanessa Behan allows her to have that time with her granddaughter while taking care of her many other responsibilites.
"I'm going to volunteer when the new place opens," Jacobson said. "I just don't know what I'd do without... I wouldn't be able to have my granddaughter. The staff, they don't make you feel... I mean they're just so kind."
Jacobson says she has peace of mind knowing her granddaughter is in a safe place with people she loves who love her right back. She knows it can be hard to ask for help, but says it makes a world of difference in the long run.
"It's worth asking for," Jacobson said. "It's difficult at first, but once you see your child, when they come out and their... her whole expression has changed, it's worth asking for help."
The new Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery is set to open in December 2019. Staff say they'll share a wishlist of supplies and furniture they need for the new building soon, and the community can also help by donating money or volunteering. A link to the Vanessa Behan volunteer application is available HERE.
