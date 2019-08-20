Vanessa Behan's Project Every Kid aims to increase their ability to help kids and families in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're a parent, and find yourself stuck in a situation where you can't care for your child as well as you'd like, there's a place in Spokane you can turn to for help. The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery never closes their doors, whether it's the middle of the night, or Christmas morning, someone is inside waiting to help a child.
The nursery is expanding right now, to help more than triple the amount of families they serve. But, the nursery is about $2 million short on construction funds.
"We don't want to define crisis. If they're tired, stressed, overwhelmed, or don't have a support system, we want to be that," Amy Vega, executive director for Vanessa Behan, said.
Vega said the nursery is so busy, they have to turn away 1 out of 3 families. But, turning away families wasn't what the nursery was made to do. So, Vanessa Behan started construction on a 32,000 sq ft building, on Sprague and First, to fill the 6,000 requests for child care they get every year.
If you can help out, Vega asks that you visit them HERE to find out how.