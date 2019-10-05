KHQ would like to send out a big THANK YOU to everyone who donated their money Saturday morning during our Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery Telethon.
Thanks to viewers like you and community sponsors, we raised $33,200 for the nursery Saturday morning and that's money that will help families in our community and provide respite and support for parents who need help.
From all of us at KHQ, THANK YOU!
For more information on the nursery and how you can give, CLICK HERE.
