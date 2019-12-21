A group of Spokane area students had a personal conversation with a famous actress and singer before her performance in the Spokane Symphony's Holiday Pops.
Vanessa Williams spoke to a small group of young women before her show at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. Williams said it was a chance to talk about empowerment and representation with a younger generation.
"It's always important to talk to women who identify with who I am, being an African-American woman who has succeeded in life," Williams said.
Sarah Torres is one of those women. The college student dreams of changing the art world here in Spokane, and said being a part of the conversation with Williams was an important experience for her.
"I definitely haven't had very many examples or mentors who look like me," Torres said. "I'm constantly searching the internet, searching social media to find more people who look like me... who are doing the things I think I want to do."
Torres' thoughts were echoed by several other women in the group, all of different ages. Ivy Pete was one of them, and said Williams is an inspiration for her in a multitude of ways.
"She was decrowned... or dethroned, I suppose you would say," Pete said. "She got that back and she didn't let that define her. She's now a professional working in this business. Powerful to see."
Williams talked to them about self-esteem, finding success and knowing who they are. Janae X said Williams gave her a reminder that will stay with her for a long time.
"Take opportunities. Never take no as an answer when you really want something or you're really passionate about something," X said.
Vanessa Williams will perform in the Spokane Symphony's Holiday Pops concert on Saturday, December 21 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m.
