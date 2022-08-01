Vantage Highway Fire burning 5,000 acres in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of firefighters who are working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County.
Right now, the fire is burning 5,000 acres and is growing, with 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructures threatened. Level 2 evacuations are in place.
The mobilization plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.