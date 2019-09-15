One Juul pod that provides about 200 puffs contains as much nicotine as one pack of cigarettes.
According to NBC News, some vappers are turning back to combustible cigarettes, or using them for the first time, in a bid to lower their nicotine intake and get off their vapes.
Lucas McClain started smoking cigarettes in high school but switched to vaping after he heard e-cigarettes were safer. His vape of choice became the Juul, which comes with a king size hit of nicotine.
McClain now 21-years-old, is turning back to the product that he once fled from.
“Bought a juul to quit smoking cigarettes,” he wrote on Twitter, “now I’m smoking cigarettes to quit the juul.” He ended with this hashtag: #circleoflife.
On Monday September 9, the Food and Drug Administration reprimanded Juul for promoting its products as being safer than normal cigarettes without FDA permission.
They gave Juul 15 business days to respond.