SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Gov. Inslee's press conference on Monday, big changes are coming to vaccine distribution in Washington. The first big change: Now, anyone 65 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Inslee said the state is now in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine distribution plan. He announced that the age requirement would more from 70 and older, to 65 and older, following recommendation by the CDC.
Phase 1B now includes: People 65 and older and people 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household. This means there are two or more generations living under the same roof.
However, even though the state is moving to a different phase, people who were eligible under Phase 1A can still get vaccinated.
Another thing Inslee announced, a new goal to vaccinate 45,000 Washingtonians every day. There will be mass vaccination sites across the state, one being at the Spokane Arena.
“With state-level efforts being put in place to support our local vaccination efforts, we feel confident supporting this expansion of vaccination to tier B1 within our community,” Spokane Regional Health told KHQ in an email.
Gov. Inslee said this new goal is an ambitious one and will require support from the federal government.
