SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian just off N. Perry and E. Ermina Ave. Witnesses told 911 operators the driver of a dark SUV struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene. The SUV was seen continuing southbound on N. Perry.
According to the police report, preliminary investigation indicates the victim was struck by a vehicle and dragged under the SUV for roughly two city blocks before they were dislodged and the driver fled.
Perry closed from Indiana to Illinois while police investigated, rerouting traffic.
Medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition. Their status is unknown at this time. Police are currently processing the scene, and investigation is on-going.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Check.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.