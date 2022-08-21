LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A vehicle fire on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake spread to the surrounding vegetation, prompting crews to block traffic as crews work to put the flames out.
Firefighters have managed to put the vehicle out, but the flames are still flaring up in the grass.
Due to low visibility, crews blocked traffic in both lanes for a time, though traffic in one lane has now reopened. Those in the area should expect significant delays in both directions, and drive carefully by working crews.