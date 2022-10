SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident.

Currently, 51 customers are affected, and Avista estimates power will be restored by 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident is still under investigation, and the cause of the accident has not been determined.