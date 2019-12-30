Vehicle flipped over near Hogan and Springfield, driver walks away with minor injuries

A woman is recovering after she was involved in crash that left her hanging upside down in her SUV.
Police say around 8:45 Monday morning, the driver of a white SUV crashed into a blue truck near Hogan and Springfield in Spokane.
The white SUV ended up on it's roof.
When fire crews arrived they found the driver of the SUV hanging by her sealtbelt. Firefighters say she only had minor injuries.
The driver of the blue truck was not hurt.
Police say its not clear who caused the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.