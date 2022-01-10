Update Jan. 10: KCSO Marine Rescue reports a vehicle has been located, and recovery efforts are underway.
According to the Associated Press, the driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Carnation man, and an 8-month-old child survived the accident. Washington State Patrol says the driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.
Previous Coverage:
FALL CITY, Wash. - Fall City Fire and Eastside Fire & Rescue are conducting a recovery effort for a vehicle that fell into the Snoqualmie River around 2 a.m. Sunday at SE Fall City - Snoqualmie Road, near the intersection Fish Hatchery Road.
According to EF&R, the vehicle submerged after a slide off on an icy pass of road. While other vehicles in the area also had difficulties, there does not appear to have been a collision.
The vehicle, a tan Silverado pickup, had a family of four inside. The dad got out with their infant, but the mother and 8-year-old child were unable to escape before the truck was fully submerged. The baby and father were taken to the hospital but had no major injuries.
According to officers, this is a recovery effort at this time, not a rescue. The water level of the river is very high, the daytime high was 37 degrees, and the water is murky and fast-moving, making the chances of survival exceptionally low.
Fall City Fire, ES&R, King County Fire, and Washington State Patrol are all on scene for recovery efforts. WSP is leading the investigation. While no divers are in the water because of the dangerous conditions, crews are using sonar and other tools to try and locate the vehicle. They will continue the search until nightfall and, if unsuccessful, return again on Monday to continue efforts.
