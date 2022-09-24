KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions.
ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he hit the person walking across the roadway.
Police say, the pedestrian was transferred to the hospital. We do not know their current condition.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.