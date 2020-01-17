COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - According to Police in Coeur d'Alene, 200 vehicles in the city have not been moved despite recent snowfall.
Police said they have put warning tags on the vehicles and if they are not moved within 48 hours, they may be towed at the owner's expense.
In a Facebook post Police wrote, "Vehicles left parked on the road for longer than 24 hours, especially after a heavy snowfalls, make it difficult for the Street Department to safely and efficiently clear snow. Additionally, access for large emergency vehicles, such as Fire Trucks, may be impeded, delaying emergency response to structure fires or medical emergencies.
