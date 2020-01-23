SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Vera Water and Power crews are responding to a power outage in the Spokane Valley said to be caused by substation issues.
KHQ reached out to Vera Water and Power and received an automated message that estimated power should be restored around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
If you are a Vera Water and Power customer and your power is out, you are asked to contact Vera and report your outage using their outage line.
The phone number is (888) 774-8272.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
