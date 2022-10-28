Vera Logo

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Vera Water and Power reported a significant outage in Spokane Valley on Friday morning with the assurance power would be restored as quickly as possible.

At 12:30 p.m., power was restored. The cause of the outage was not announced. 

Vera states any customers with continued service issues should call 888-774-8272 for assistance.

Last updated on Oct. 28 at 1:50 p.m. 

