SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Vera Water and Power reported a significant outage in Spokane Valley on Friday morning with the assurance power would be restored as quickly as possible.
At 12:30 p.m., power was restored. The cause of the outage was not announced.
Vera states any customers with continued service issues should call 888-774-8272 for assistance.
Last updated on Oct. 28 at 1:50 p.m.
