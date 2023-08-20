SPOKANE, Wash. — After receiving an influx of GoFundMe links from victims of the eastern Washington wildfires, we put together a list of links that have been verified by GoFundMe as legitimate.
Help Allie and Brandon Start Anew
Allie and Brandon, narrowly escaped the Gray Fire in Medical Lake with only the clothes on their back and their beloved pets. Without renter's insurance, Allie and Brandon are scrambling to rebuild their lives from the ground up. Donations will go directly toward helping the two secure a new home, replace essential belongings, and assist Brandon in rebuilding his consultancy.
The Bliven family lost their home along with the majority of their belongings to the fire. Donations will go toward basic necessities like clothing, toiletries, and more, while they recover from their losses.
Support Nicole and Victoria, Who Lost Their Home
Nicole and Victoria lost their new home, chickens, and gardens to the Gray Fire. Donations will go toward temporary housing, clothing, food and other necessities.
The Zappone family lost their home and car to the Gray Fire, escaping with the clothes on their back and their two dogs. Funds will go toward assisting them in this stressful time as they rebuild their home.
Carl and Heidi Wulff lost their home, possessions, and cat in the Gray Fire. All proceeds will go toward purchasing essentials, and any unused funds will go toward other victims.
Jennie and Jacob Lost Everything in House Fire
Jennie and Jacob's new dream house was burned to the ground by the Gray Fire, leaving nothing but the clothes on their back and their two dogs. Donations will go toward temporary housing.
The Burris family of five lost everything (including their two beloved dogs) when their house was burned to the ground in the Gray Fire. Norah, nearly eighteen years old, will be entering her senior year in high school. Layla, fifteen years old, will be entering her sophomore year, and Lucas, eleven years old, will be starting sixth grade.
Anderson Family Home Lost to Wildfire
The Anderson family were forced to evacuate on very short notice due to the rapid growth of the Oregon Fire. They lost their home and their cats to the flames. Funds will go toward food, clothing, shoes, and hygiene items.
If You Would Like to Help or Donate...Thank You
This family lost their home in one of the fires. Funds will go toward helping them get back on their feet.
My Parents Lost Their Home in a Wild Fire
This couple lost their home of 30 years to one of the fires. They only had time to save their animals, and are in dire need of help to rebuild their lives.
Brandon Bachmeier Medical Lake Fire Total Loss
Brandon Bachmeier lost his rental home, his means of income, and one of his cats to the Gray Fire. Without insurance or a job, Brandon is scrambling to pay for everything he lost to the flames.
This couple lost everything they owned in one of the fires. Funds will go directly toward rebuilding their lives.
For Sally Medical Lake Silver Lake Road Gray Fire
Sally, an 80-year-old Medical Lake local, lost her home of 20 years to the Gray Fire, escaping with only her dogs and bird. Sally had built that house with her late husband, and lost a host of precious belongings and memories alongside the structure. The funds earned from her GoFundMe will not only go toward rebuilding her life, but also toward rebuilding the lives of her neighbors, at Sally's request.
Donate to Help my Family Get Back on Their Feet
Several members of Jennifer's family are now without their homes after the destruction of the Oregon Fire. Without financial resources to help supplement their losses, the family is scrambling to rebuild.
Help my Daughter Replace Things, Before her Senior Year
This father is fundraising to replace the belongings of his daughter, who is starting her senior year of high school soon. She lost everything when her mother's house burned down in one of the fires.
Raise Money to Help Recover from House Fire
This woman lost everything she had to the Gray Fire, getting to safety with only her two dogs, cat, and her mother's urn. She's in dire need of clothes, hygiene products, and animal food.
This woman and her daughter's family lost their home and travel trailer to the Gray Fire.
The Thomas family lost their home to one of the wildfires. Any donation is appreciated.
Bart and Theresa were in the process of building a home when the Oregon Fire destroyed their progress as well as the RV they lived in. After putting a lifetime of savings into the build, they are at a loss for how to start over. Funds will go toward easing this burden.