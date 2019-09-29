STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Officials are reporting that Verizon cell service is down in northern and central parts of Stevens County.
Stevens County dispatch has received multiple reports about the service outage. It appears both voice and data services are down.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says in the event of an emergency you will need to use an alternate cell carrier or landline.
It is currently unknown when service will be restored.
Avista Utilities has been working to restore power to about 500 customers in Stevens County throughout Sunday.