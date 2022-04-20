UPDATE:
Washington Emergency Management says the issue appears to be resolved in Washington state.
If you're still experiencing issues, it's suggested you turn off your phone and back on again.
If the issue still isn't resolved, contact Verizon support.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nationwide Verizon outage is impacting customers in the Spokane area.
The outages were first reported shortly after noon, according to DownDetector.com. At least 24,000 customers have reported outages across the U.S.
Verizon says they are working on fixing the issue. They did not give an estimated time for when the issue would be resolved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.