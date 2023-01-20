SILVER VALLEY, Idaho - Verizon customers may be happier in the Silver Valley after the cell provider says they fixed service issues that have been going on for some time.
Karen Schulv, a spokesperson for Verizon, said they have updated their traffic from microwave, which is an air link, to fiber connection which will allow users to double capacity.
Schulv says Verizon customers will now have more data, and they say it sets them up to install more towers in Shoshone County.
Verizon told us they have been installing fiber throughout the country as a part of their initiative to upgrade and improve their cell service.
For residents in the Silver Valley, this is a necessity, being in such a remote area.
“We know our customers rely on our network for entertainment, connecting with friends and family, connecting with emergency resources, and connecting just for fun. So, we take that responsibility very, very seriously and we are committed to being the network that America relies on,” Schulv said.