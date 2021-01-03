Let's imagine this; you and your partner are out to purchase your first home. You see a quaint residence listed at $149,000, right in your price range. It's got everything you ever hoped for in a house-- four bedrooms, two bathrooms, nestled in the sprawling hills of Vermont-- perfect! You get about 15 photos through the slideshow before you pick up your phone to call the realtor. "Hello yes, we'd like to book a tour of your new listing." The day comes, you show up for the tour, the sun shining on your potential new dream home. You make your way through the first couple rooms, some fixer-uppers, but still great. Just before you are ready to seal the deal, you pass the door to the basement. "What's this?" you ask. The realtor pauses, hoping you were referencing the wallpaper and not the door. Reluctantly, she guides you through the corridor. As you walk, a light flickers above your head, casting a hospital-green glow across the rusted walls. You turn the corner and gasp. In front of you, illuminated by the one flickering light bulb hanging above your head; a fully abandoned jail, fit with rusting toilets and barred windows. The realtor winces as your reaction says it all. Your dream house just became a prison right before your eyes.
All jokes aside, Realtor.com has a real listing showcasing a house with an entire abandoned jail included in the residence. The 2,190-square-foot home, located in Guildhall, Vermont, used to be the Essex County Jail, according to the listing, and formerly served as the jailer's residence. The jail hasn't been in use since 1969 and hasn't been maintained in recent years either.
The jail is littered with rust and dirt, with scattered tools and pipes strewn about the area.
The listing advertises, "bring your own ideas on what this 28' x 40' wing could be!" The house has been listed on the website for more than two months now.
Will anyone dare to turn this prison home into their dream home? Only time will tell.
