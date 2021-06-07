Cool, breezy and unsettled weather will kick off our work with, with lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms up across the northeast mountains and daytime highs only reaching into the mid 60's.
Monday's system will head back offshore Tuesday, allowing for a nice break and giving temperatures a chance to rebound back into the 70's. This same system however will reload and move back onshore as it slides down into California, bringing another round of clouds and scattered showers south and temperatures taking a slight dip back into the upper 60's and low 70's through mid-week.
Daytime highs will start to trend upward by the end of the week and weekend, popping back into the mid to upper 70's and 80's with just a few sprinkles and isolate thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon.