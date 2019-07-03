A veteran owned apparel company in Savannah, Georgia, issued their own Betsy Ross flag shirt due to Nike pull’s their Betsy Ross shoes off the market after complaints from Colin Kaepernick.
According to Fox 17 Nashville, Nine Line Apparel is founded by military veteran Tyler Meritt and his wife.
We don't do recalls on PATRIOTISM. @Nike pic.twitter.com/QskegwPrjB— NineLineApparel (@NineLineApparel) July 2, 2019
In addition to the T-shirt Meritt’s company if offering, he is calling on Americans to boycott Nike to display patriotism.