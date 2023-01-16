Beginning Jan. 17, veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to seek out emergency care at no cost as part of new law expanding access to care through Veterans Affairs (VA). This benefit extends to veterans not enrolled with the VA, and includes coverage by both VA and non-VA facilities.
The Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act of 2020 will take effect on Jan. 17. Under this law, the VA will:
- Provide, pay for, or reimburse for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.
- Make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care.
- Determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits.
- Refer eligible individuals for appropriate VA programs and benefits following the period of emergency suicide care.
Eligible individuals include:
- Veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
Veterans are around 57% more likely to commit suicide than non-veterans nationwide, and in Washington state, the rate of veteran suicides is significantly higher than the national suicide average.
Additional efforts made by the VA to support veterans and help end suicide include establishing the national 988 crisis helpline; proposing a rule to reduce or eliminate copayments for veterans at risk of suicide; conducting public outreach on firearm suicide prevention and lethal means safety; and promoting the "Don't Wait, Reach Out" campaign to spread suicide prevention awareness.
To find out more about the COMPACT Act and other veteran care services, visit the VA website.