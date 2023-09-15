This story contains discussions about suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
September is suicide prevention month, where many mental health organizations and individuals raise awareness and inform the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs.
Suicide rates among active-duty military members are currently at an all-time high, and have been increasing over the past five years. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45.
According to United Service Organizations (USO), 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans who served in the military after 9/11 died by suicide in 2021.
Military suicide rates are four times higher than deaths that occur during military operations. These men and women have sacrificed a lot to protect our country, and need to get the help they deserve.
"The Department remains committed and focused on a comprehensive and integrated approach to suicide prevention in the military," said Elizabeth Foster, Executive Director, Office of Force Resiliency. "In 2021, we took concrete steps to support Service members and their families especially by fostering a supportive environment and quality of life, addressing stigma as a barrier to help-seeking, and promoting a culture of lethal means safety."
According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report from the VA, suicide rates for veterans was 57.3% greater than for non-veteran U.S. adults.
One in three veterans may also feel that they don't get the mental health services they need.
According to Stop Soldier Suicide, depending on branch up to 31% of service members develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after returning from combat.
Individuals who are leaving the military have a hard time transitioning. 48% of veterans agreed that this transition was much more difficult than they anticipated.
Many organizations have no veteran-specific recruiting programs to help hire and onboard those individuals who have just left the military.
As veterans look for jobs, they say they have trouble paying their bills the first few years of being back in civilian life.
The USO has created a program to help these individuals and their families during this hard transition. The USO Transition Program provides "free, customized professional development support at any time in a service member or military spouse’s career, including action plans, programs and resources focused on job-seeking, education, financial readiness and mentorship."
In addition, there are other services to give veterans a chance to talk to someone but also find a community.
Coaching Into Care is a service that helps veterans and their loved ones find the appropriate services at their local VA facilities and in their community. Also, DOD's Military OneSource is a resource for information, answers and support to help military members reach their goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
The Veteran Crisis Line is a great resource for immediate care for veterans and their loved ones. Dial 988 then press 1 to talk to someone. You don't have to be enrolled in VA Benefits or health care to connect.
Every day, our military members selflessly put their lives on the line to keep all of us free. They have seen things that may stick with them forever, they deserve a support system for the sacrifices they have made for us.
These are behaviors that may be signs you or someone you know may be struggling or at risk for suicide:
- Talking about feeling trapped or wanting to die
- Expressing feels of hopelessness
- Feeling like there is no reason to live
- Worrying about being a burden to others
- Increasing drug and alcohol use
- Partaking in reckless behavior
- Sleeping too much or too little
- Withdrawing or isolating from others
- Displaying extreme mood swings
If you or anyone you know are struggling and need help you can always contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for someone to talk to.