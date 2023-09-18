MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — It’s been exactly one month since the fires devastated Medial Lake and Elk. These fires affected everyone, including veterans.
One group has stepped up to the plate to serve those who served us.
Veterans Community Response is removing dead timber from burnt properties in Medical Lake.
Because of its proximity to Fairchild Air Force Base, it’s not surprising that Medical Lake is home to several veterans.
In fact, 10% of the population of Medical Lake has served.
“To be part of that, it’s a very fulfilling sense of duty for a lot of vets that still want to participate and doing something for the community and others,” Homer Dallar, a volunteer for Veterans Community Response.
An assisting hand in a time of need for many people, who once lived here.
“It’s good to see everybody coming together to make this happen,” Dallar said.
Veterans Community Response, a local nonprofit, helping fellow veterans.
“Our premise of work is taking care of burnt hazard trees that are still standing that will pose a threat in the long run to the structures that might be rebuilt,” Travis Alexander, a volunteer with Veterans Community Response, said.
One tree at a time. One property at a time. This is the group's fourth Medical Lake property.
“We’ve gone to some national disasters, we’ve seen some tornado damage and hurricane damage, but this fire damage is a whole another monster,” Alexander said.
It's a monster of a project to take on, yet this group of veterans is doing just that.
“These are all volunteers. We just come out to do it just to help out the community, especially since it’s home. This is important to all of us,” Dallar said.
And even more meaningful to the property owners.
“When they see the work that’s been completed or is in the process, it takes the burden off their shoulders,” Alexander said.
An American flag stood high, waving in the wind Monday morning, as the men and women who once served our country again provide a helping hand to a community that’s lost everything.
“We have a lot of heartfelt interactions. It’s a lot of the reason we do this. I would hope someone would do it for me,” Dallar said.
If you want to volunteer with the group or donate, click this link.