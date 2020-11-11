Thank you to all of our Veterans. We appreciate you more then words.
Light snow will linger in the central Idaho panhandle and western Montana today, otherwise quiet and cloudy through Thursday with daytime highs cooler then average, hovering in the mid to upper 30's.
Our next system moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. This system will bring widespread and heavy mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the valley floors throughout the day. A series of storms and warmer daytime highs that will reach back into the 40's will continue to deliver unsettled weather into next week.
