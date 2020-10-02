WASHINGTON D.C. - Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for COVID-19, according to press secretary Dave O'Malley on Twitter.
"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day," the tweet said. "This morning, Vice President Pence and Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
