Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Seattle Wednesday and will announce nearly $1 billion in rebate awards to replace aging school bus fleets with clean buses. 

SEATTLE, WASH- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Seattle Wednesday and will announce nearly $1 billion in rebate awards to replace aging school bus fleets with clean buses. 

The announcement is taking place in Seattle with U.S. Senator Patty Murray.  Sen. Murray worked to include funding for clean school buses by way of the "clean school bus act," in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

4 Districts in Washington, 3 in Montana and 2 in Idaho and Wyoming will receive the grants. 

You can see the full list of districts here

A White House press release says 95% of these buses will be electric.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!