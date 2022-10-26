SEATTLE, WASH- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Seattle Wednesday and will announce nearly $1 billion in rebate awards to replace aging school bus fleets with clean buses.
The announcement is taking place in Seattle with U.S. Senator Patty Murray. Sen. Murray worked to include funding for clean school buses by way of the "clean school bus act," in the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
4 Districts in Washington, 3 in Montana and 2 in Idaho and Wyoming will receive the grants.
You can see the full list of districts here.
A White House press release says 95% of these buses will be electric.
RIGHT NOW: I'm tracking the Vice President's trip to Seattle.We know today she will make an announcement regarding thousands of dollars in grants for school districts across the country to purchase new eco friendly/ electric buses. pic.twitter.com/Smxrcfiztp— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) October 26, 2022