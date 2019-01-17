SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man has been arrested after a Spokane Valley man caught a car prowling suspect inside his car.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies detained 25-year-old Dillon Marcotte (AKA: McCue) early Wednesday.

The victim said he and his girlfriend had had their vehicles damaged and prowled recently, so he decided to sleep on his couch with the hope of possibly catching those responsible.

The man heard a noise outside and when he went to investigate, he noticed the door of his car open and Marcotte inside. The victim grabbed a bat and ran after Marcotte, who had fled.

Once Marcotte stopped and laid down on the ground, the victim waited for deputies to arrive.

Police say Marcotte had a knife but didn't use or display it during the incident. After he was advised of his rights, he said he's an addict having difficulties in his life and was looking for money.

Marcotte was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree vehicle prowling.