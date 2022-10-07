SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries.
Jermaine Green, 37, was charged with hit-and-run and vehicular assault yesterday and is now facing vehicular homicide.
In his court appearance on Friday, the judge released Green on his own recognizance.
The victim's identity has not been shared at this time.
Last updated: Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) believe 37-year-old Jermaine Green was under the influence of marijuana when he was involved in a serious crash in north Spokane on Oct. 6., according to court documents obtained by KHQ.
SPD officers said Green confessed he had "smoked a bowl" that morning at 5:30 a.m. The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m.
Officers also said Green fled from the scene of the crash before being detained. One officer said he could smell "burnt marijuana" coming from Greens vehicle.
Green faces hit-and-run and vehicular assault charges for the crash, which left one person critically injured.
Updated: Oct. 7 at 11:15 a.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Jermaine Green in connection to a crash that happened at the intersection of Garland and Maple Thursday morning.
According to SPD, Green was charged with felony hit and run and vehicular assault.
The crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The intersection was closed for several hours.
Updated: Oct. 6 at 4:45 p.m.
A serious crash has blocked the intersection of West Garland Avenue and North Maple Street.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), one person was arrested at the scene and one person was hospitalized in critical condition.
SPD said excessive speed was likely a factor. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place shortly after 11 a.m.
Traffic heading north on Maple is being diverted onto West Providence Avenue.