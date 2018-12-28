Back in October, we told you about a woman who interrupted a burglar, that was trying to break into her neighbor's home, which was empty and had been listed for sale. Instead of hiding, the woman called them out from the sidewalk.

"You don't live there, I don't think you live there," Neighbor, Nancy Pope, said.

She scared him off, but that wasn't the end of it.

The home's owner, Simon Way, said walking into his for-sale house, he never expected to find people sleeping in his bedroom.

"So I banged on the bedroom door furiously, and someone said, 'oh we're just in here to take a shower,'" Way said.

Simon said it looked like they had been there for days, so he called the police, who arrested three people for trespassing, one of those people was Christopher Berto.

Simon told KHQ they busted through his front door to get in, which cost $650 to fix. But, Simon isn't asking for the money to be put back in his own wallet.

"As a Christian, I thought I would try to express the redemptive love of God to give people a second chance," Way said.

So, Friday when Berto appeared in court, pleading guilty, Simon had something to say.

"Although I was angry about what him and his two friends did that day, I didn't come here to stick it to you," Way said.

Simon asked that money for any damages be paid instead to the Union Gospel Mission. He said this is in hopes that the people who broke into his home use their services, and try to get off the streets.

"I forgive him for the offense, but I still want him to work and see the consequences of doing damage to someone else's property," Way said.

Berto didn't have any comment after Simon made his statement, and Simon said he's going to coordinate with Union Gospel Mission about how to get this money put into the right place.